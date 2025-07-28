UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CYRILLE BOLLORÉ FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CYRILLE BOLLORÉ FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HILVERSUM, Netherlands, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced that Non-Executive Director Cyrille Bolloré notified the company of his resignation from its Board of Directors with immediate effect to focus his time and energy on the Bolloré Group. Mr. Bolloré remains strongly supportive of UMG's management team and strategy. The UMG Board is very grateful for Mr. Bolloré's contributions to the Company.
About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit .
Cautionary Notice
This press release is published by Universal Music Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
