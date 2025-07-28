Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 30 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,327,903
|564.14
|749,118,991
|21 July 2025
|20,000
|644.79
|12,895,882
|22 July 2025
|14,044
|643.86
|9,042,394
|23 July 2025
|9,197
|646.79
|5,948,551
|24 July 2025
|14,867
|651.80
|9,690,297
|25 July 2025
|13,125
|646.81
|8,489,434
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,399,136
|568.34
|795,185,548
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,399,136 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2,29% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20250728
