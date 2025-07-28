The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.

How Big Is The Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Expected To Grow?

The regulatory reporting solutions market has been growing at a steady pace and shows no signs of slowing down. With the market size expected to grow from $6.75 billion in 2024 to $7.61 billion in 2025, it represents an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.7%. This steady rise can be attributed to many factors, including stringent regulatory requirements, financial crises and regulatory reforms, globalization and cross-border transactions, operational efficiency and cost reduction, and risk management imperatives.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market?

Looking ahead, the regulatory reporting solutions market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.3%, reaching a value of $12.1 billion by the end of 2029. This optimistic projection considers key factors such as the globalization of business operations, rising instances of financial fraud, the emergence of fintech and regtech, the demand for transparency and accountability, and the shift towards cloud-based solutions. This bullish outlook is further supported by major trends including automation and AI, integrated platforms, real-time reporting, cybersecurity and data privacy, and blockchain technology.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Is Driving The Growth Of The Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market?

A significant driver is the increasing incidence of fraudulent activities. These deceptive actions or schemes, designed to achieve financial gain through dishonest or unlawful means, have become all too common. The rapid technological advancements, increased use of the internet and digital technologies have, unfortunately, also led to the rise of social engineering tactics, malware, and hacking methods. These developments allow fraudsters to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information and exploit unsuspecting victims for financial gains. Regulatory reporting solutions step in to counter this menace by ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and enabling transparency and accuracy in financial reporting.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Share?

Now, let's take a look at some major companies fuelling this growth. Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Oracle Corporation, KPMG International Limited, Fiserv Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Bloomberg LP, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., Moody's Corporation, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., IHS Markit Ltd., SAS Institute Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, VERMEG Group, AxiomSL Holdings Inc., Compliance Solutions Strategies CSS Holdings Inc., CUBELogic Limited, Cube Software Limited, Encompass Corporation, Meritsoft Limited, Cappitech Ltd., AQMetrics Limited are among the prominent entities shaping the market dynamics.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market?

With it being an era of dynamic business models, companies are also focusing on automating workflow by integrating technologies like generative AI-powered features. This not only helps manage compliance, streamline reporting processes, and mitigate regulatory risks but also provides valuable insights in the financial markets.

How Is The Global Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Segmented?

The regulatory reporting solutions market is also diverse in its segmentation and covers a broad spectrum of solutions, enterprise sizes, and applications. Among the solutions are Regulatory Reporting Software and Services, catering to institutions of all sizes – from Small and Medium Enterprises to Large Enterprises. In terms of application, the market finds use in Financial Institutions, Banking, Information Technology IT and Telecommunication, among others.

What Are The Leading Region In The Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market?

Shifting our view globally, North America was the largest region in the regulatory reporting solutions market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Digital Identity Solutions Global Market Report 2025

report/digital-identity-solutions-global-market-report

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

report/regulatory-affairs-outsourcing-global-market-report

Regulatory Information Management System Global Market Report 2025

report/regulatory-information-management-system-global-market-report

The Business Research Company has a wealth of reports across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

Now, with over 15000+ reports, exclusive insights and the invaluable contribution of in-depth secondary research, The Business Research Company is your key to staying ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.