Vacation Ownership Timeshare Market Analysis 2025 Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Global Vacation Ownership Timeshare Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The vacation ownership timeshare market has exhibited robust growth over the last few years, expanding from $17.9 billion in 2024 to $19.35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The rising travel demand, increasing disposable income, enhanced flexibility in timeshare options, and improved marketing strategies have significantly contributed to this growth. Consumer trust has also escalated for established timeshare brands, further igniting the market's development.

Future predictions for the Vacation Ownership Timeshare market are highly optimistic, indicating a strong surge to $26.14 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 7.8%. A noteworthy shift toward eco-friendly and sustainable vacation ownership options combined with a conscious effort to entice younger generations with modern offerings contributes to this projected growth. The emergence of personalized vacation experiences and the rise of remote work opportunities encouraging longer stays and timeshare investments have also fueled the market's expansion.

The integration of digital tools for efficient booking and management, along with advanced customer support and services, and virtual reality tours to showcase properties and attract buyers are some other key trends considered for long-term growth.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Vacation Ownership Timeshare Market?

International tourism is a prime mover of the vacation ownership timeshare market's growth. This tourism component includes individuals traveling to destinations beyond their home country for leisure, business, or other purposes. With growing disposable incomes, increased accessibility to affordable transport, and technological advancements facilitating easy bookings, international tourism has witnessed a remarkable upturn. Moreover, a heightened focus on health and wellness has given an extra fillip to this trend. Vacation ownership timeshare firms have capitalized on these factors, offering cost-effective, pre-paid vacation options encouraging return visits to various destinations.

For instance, May 2023 saw international tourism receipts skyrocket to USD 1 trillion in 2022, according to the United Nations Tourism, a Spain-based United Nations agency. Over 960 million tourists traveled in 2022, with 235 million visiting in the first three months of 2023 - a growth rate more than double for the same period in 2022. This factor has significantly propelled the growth of the vacation ownership timeshare market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Vacation Ownership Timeshare Market Share?

The vacation ownership timeshare market is also characterized by major players such as Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc., Grupo Vidanta, InterContinental Hotels Group IHG, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., Travel + Leisure Co., Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., Westgate Resorts, Intrawest Resort Club Group, Bluegreen/Big Cedar Vacations LLC, RCI Resort Condominiums International, Diamond Resorts International Inc, Interval International Inc., Grand Pacific Resorts, Welk Resort Group, Silverleaf Resorts Inc., Shell Vacations Club, Disney Vacation Development LLC, Anantara Vacation Club, Karma Resorts Pte Ltd, Raintree Vacation Club,

What Are The Key Trends Of The Vacation Ownership Timeshare Market?

In recent times, various strategic acquisitions have emerged as major trends in the market. For instance, in March 2024, Travel + Leisure Co., a US-based leisure travel company, acquired Accor Vacation Club for $48.4 million. This allowed Travel + Leisure Co. to burgeon its international portfolio, swelling its Asia-Pacific region membership to over 100,000 and boosting its club resort tally by about 40% to 77 resorts. Accor Vacation Club, based in Australia, offers guests with multiple facilities, including timeshare schemes.

How Is The Global Vacation Ownership Timeshare Market Segmented?

The vacation ownership timeshare market highlighted in this report is segmented by type, location, ownership model, and application. These include:

1 Types: Fixed-Week Ownership, Floating-Week Ownership, Points-Based Ownership

2 Locations: Beach Resorts, Mountain Resorts, Urban Areas, Theme Park Resorts

3 Ownership Models: Deeded Ownership, Right-To-Use Contract

4 Applications: Private, Group

Subsegments extend to Fixed-Week Ownership, Floating-Week Ownership, and Points-Based Ownership, breaking down into multiple fixed and floating weeks and vacation and travel club points respectively.

What Are The Leading Region In The Vacation Ownership Timeshare Market?

Regional Insights into the market suggest that North America was a dominant player in the market in 2023. The other regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

