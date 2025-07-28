Pest Control Global Market Report 2025: Focusing On Market Dynamics And Growth Projections

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Current Market Size Of The Pest Control Market Industry?

The pest control market size has grown robustly in recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $24.71 billion in 2024 to $26.81 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be ascribed to health concerns related to pests, agriculture and food supply protection, increased urbanization and human population, regulatory requirements for pest management, and the expansion of the hospitality industry.

What is the projected market size and growth rate for the future?

The pest control market size is expected to witness robust growth in the upcoming years. It is projected to escalate to $37.48 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable and eco-friendly pest control methods, growing pest resistance to traditional chemicals, the use of digital monitoring and data analytics, organic and natural pest control solutions, and the expansion of integrated pest management IPM.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Pest Control Market?

The increasing urbanization is a key growth driver anticipated to propel the pest control market forward. Urbanization, the process by which rural areas become urbanized as a result of economic development and industrialization, necessitates pest control to manage and mitigate the adverse effects of pests on public health, infrastructure, and the environment.

Which Are The Major Companies Operating In The Pest Control Market?

Major companies operating in the pest control global market include Asante Inc., Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control Inc., and others. These key industry players are focusing on launching innovative products such as the smart rodent monitoring system that offer real-time monitoring and data analytics, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in pest management. A smart rodent monitoring system is a digital surveillance solution that uses sensors and wireless technology to regularly track and report rodent activity, enabling proactive pest management and reducing the need for traditional traps.

Which Trends Are Expected To Shape The Remote Pest Control Market In The Forecasted Period?

Major trends in the forecast period include remote pest control market services and apps, AI and machine learning for pest prediction, adoption of non-lethal pest management, regulatory emphasis on pesticide reduction, and collaboration between pest control and agriculture.

How Is The Pest Control Market Segmented?

The pest control global market is segmented based on pest type, control method, mode of application, and application. Pest types include insects, termites, rodents, wildlife, with subsegments further dividing each of these categories. Control methods range from chemical and mechanical to biological, while mode of application varies from powders, sprays, pellets, traps, to baits. The application can be in commercial, residential, agriculture, or industrial settings.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Pest Control Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the pest control market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The pest control global market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

