Kerala Education Ministers Slam Vcs For Attending RSS-Linked Event
The four VCs who took part in the meeting at Kochi on Sunday shared the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, which has irked both State Higher Education Minister Dr R. Bindhu and State General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.
Those present included Vice Chancellors of Kerala University, Mohanan Kunnummal, Calicut University, P. Raveendran, Kannur University, K.K. Saju, and Dr R. Bijukumar of the CUFOS.
On Monday, Bindhu said it's most unfortunate that the VCs took part in an event organised by the RSS.
"By attending an RSS event, they are aligning with the agenda to saffronise the education system. This should never have happened. Tomorrow, they will have to bow before the RSS,” Bindhu said.
What has irked the CPI-M more is the presence of Bijukumar, as he was appointed by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, while the others were all appointed by the then Kerala Governor (Arif Mohammed Khan).
Sivankutty said the presence of Bijukumar is in no way acceptable, and he has to be moved out.
“We don't need such a person who sides with the RSS, and hence he has to be moved out,” said Sivankutty.
Bhagwat at the meeting pointed out that India must move beyond the symbolism of being the“golden bird” and instead become a“lion”.
The event focused on reshaping the country's educational framework in alignment with Indian cultural values and preparing the youth to face future challenges with clarity and confidence.
The conference was attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, along with several senior academicians and vice-chancellors from across India.
