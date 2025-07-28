403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Grapples with Multiple Wildfires
(MENAFN) Türkiye is currently grappling with multiple wildfires nationwide, deploying more than 5,000 personnel, over 100 aircraft, and thousands of ground vehicles to combat the flames, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported Sunday.
Leading the response is the General Directorate of Forestry, backed by various institutions under the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan. Firefighting operations, conducted by air and land, focus on the most vulnerable provinces including Karabuk, Bursa, Antalya, Mersin, Ankara, and Kahramanmaras.
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said, "Yesterday, we fought 84 fires across the country—36 in forested areas and 48 in non-forest areas," highlighting the persistent wildfire threat across the country.
He warned that risks remain high, stating, "We are going through high-risk days when it comes to forest fires. Not only we, but also our citizens must remain on high alert until October 2025."
Minister Yumakli noted that Türkiye’s southern Marmara, northern Aegean, western Black Sea, and interior Aegean regions face critical risk levels. "We’ve positioned our resources accordingly," he added.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed the nation’s ongoing, round-the-clock efforts in wildfire control, emphasizing that Türkiye remains vigilant to safeguard its "Green Homeland."
In a statement posted on X, Erdogan detailed the scale of the mobilization: "We are maintaining constant vigilance with 27 aircraft, 105 helicopters, nearly 6,000 ground vehicles, 25,000 heroic forestry personnel, and 132,000 volunteers."
He also revealed that since the beginning of summer, 3,062 wildfires have been extinguished, expressing hope for good news soon from ongoing efforts in several regions.
"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our brave personnel who put their hearts into this struggle and work tirelessly on the front lines," he said.
"May God grant success to these heroes. I also pray for the souls of all our brothers and sisters who lost their lives while fighting these fires. May they rest in peace."
Leading the response is the General Directorate of Forestry, backed by various institutions under the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan. Firefighting operations, conducted by air and land, focus on the most vulnerable provinces including Karabuk, Bursa, Antalya, Mersin, Ankara, and Kahramanmaras.
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said, "Yesterday, we fought 84 fires across the country—36 in forested areas and 48 in non-forest areas," highlighting the persistent wildfire threat across the country.
He warned that risks remain high, stating, "We are going through high-risk days when it comes to forest fires. Not only we, but also our citizens must remain on high alert until October 2025."
Minister Yumakli noted that Türkiye’s southern Marmara, northern Aegean, western Black Sea, and interior Aegean regions face critical risk levels. "We’ve positioned our resources accordingly," he added.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed the nation’s ongoing, round-the-clock efforts in wildfire control, emphasizing that Türkiye remains vigilant to safeguard its "Green Homeland."
In a statement posted on X, Erdogan detailed the scale of the mobilization: "We are maintaining constant vigilance with 27 aircraft, 105 helicopters, nearly 6,000 ground vehicles, 25,000 heroic forestry personnel, and 132,000 volunteers."
He also revealed that since the beginning of summer, 3,062 wildfires have been extinguished, expressing hope for good news soon from ongoing efforts in several regions.
"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our brave personnel who put their hearts into this struggle and work tirelessly on the front lines," he said.
"May God grant success to these heroes. I also pray for the souls of all our brothers and sisters who lost their lives while fighting these fires. May they rest in peace."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment