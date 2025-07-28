Republic Of Congo Declares Cholera Outbreak In Mbamou Island

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Brazzaville: The Republic of the Congo has officially declared a cholera outbreak in the Mbamou Island health district of Brazzaville Department, following laboratory confirmation of two cases, Health and Population Minister Jean-Rosaire Ibara announced.

In a statement delivered Friday, Ibara said the National Public Health Laboratory recently tested three samples collected from the affected area, with two returning positive for Vibrio cholerae O1, Ogawa serotype, confirming the presence of the disease.

"In light of these results and in accordance with the international health regulations, the government of the Republic of the Congo hereby declares a cholera epidemic in the Mbamou Island health district of Brazzaville Department," Ibara said.

So far, a total of 103 suspected cases have been reported, including 12 probable cholera-related deaths, the minister confirmed.

Ibara attributed the outbreak to a regional resurgence of cholera, particularly in neighboring Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He urged the public to practice strict hygiene measures, such as frequent handwashing with soap and clean water, drinking only safe water, and avoiding raw or undercooked food. He also advised residents to seek immediate medical care if symptoms occur.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection caused by Vibrio cholerae, typically spread through contaminated water and food. It is characterized by symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, and fever. If left untreated, severe cases can lead to death.

The Republic of the Congo last experienced a significant cholera outbreak in July 2023.