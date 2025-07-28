Afghan Police Foil Attempt To Smuggle 2,400 Sheep Across Border
Kabul: Afghan police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 2,400 sheep out of the southern Kandahar province and abroad, the provincial department of information and culture said on Sunday.
According to the department, alleged traffickers were attempting to move the livestock illegally through Spin Boldak district, and several individuals were arrested in connection with the incident.
Afghan police also prevented the smuggling of 500 sheep from the northern Badakhshan province into neighboring Tajikistan a couple of months ago.
Animal smugglers frequently attempt to transport livestock across Afghanistan's borders for profit, but security forces continue to intercept such efforts as part of a broader campaign to curb illegal cross-border trade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment