Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan Police Foil Attempt To Smuggle 2,400 Sheep Across Border

Afghan Police Foil Attempt To Smuggle 2,400 Sheep Across Border


2025-07-28 02:09:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kabul: Afghan police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 2,400 sheep out of the southern Kandahar province and abroad, the provincial department of information and culture said on Sunday.

According to the department, alleged traffickers were attempting to move the livestock illegally through Spin Boldak district, and several individuals were arrested in connection with the incident.

Afghan police also prevented the smuggling of 500 sheep from the northern Badakhshan province into neighboring Tajikistan a couple of months ago.

Animal smugglers frequently attempt to transport livestock across Afghanistan's borders for profit, but security forces continue to intercept such efforts as part of a broader campaign to curb illegal cross-border trade.

MENAFN28072025000063011010ID1109849718

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search