Afghan Police Foil Attempt To Smuggle 2,400 Sheep Across Border

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kabul: Afghan police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 2,400 sheep out of the southern Kandahar province and abroad, the provincial department of information and culture said on Sunday.

According to the department, alleged traffickers were attempting to move the livestock illegally through Spin Boldak district, and several individuals were arrested in connection with the incident.

Afghan police also prevented the smuggling of 500 sheep from the northern Badakhshan province into neighboring Tajikistan a couple of months ago.

Animal smugglers frequently attempt to transport livestock across Afghanistan's borders for profit, but security forces continue to intercept such efforts as part of a broader campaign to curb illegal cross-border trade.