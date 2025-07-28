Nada Al-Afifi Wins Postal Security Group Chairman's Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a step that reflects Qatar Post's continued commitment to the highest standards of security and quality, the organization announced that Nada Al-Afifi (pictured), Head of the Health, Environment, and Quality Department, has won the“Postal Security Group Chairman's Award” for 2025, presented by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in recognition of her outstanding contributions to enhancing postal security at both the regional and international levels.

Al-Afifi was recognized for her pivotal role in supporting the organization's efforts to develop postal security policies and implement global best practices in this critical area.

This achievement represents a culmination of Qatar Post's ongoing institutional efforts to strengthen the postal supply chain security.