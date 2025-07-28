Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, Türkiye Discuss Cooperation In Security Field On Sidelines Of Defence Fair

2025-07-28 02:09:46
Doha: Director General of Public Security Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti met with Director General of the National Police of the Republic of Türkiye H E Mahmut DEMİRTAŞ, on the sidelines of the Ministry of Interior delegation's participation in the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF), hosted in Istanbul from July 22 to 27.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in security fields and prospects for developing joint security work between the two sides.

The delegation also toured several pavilions of participating countries and international companies, where they were briefed on the latest advanced defence technologies and systems and key innovations in the military and security industries.

IDEF is considered one of the world's leading events in the defence industry sector, with broad participation from various countries, making it a strategic platform for exchanging expertise and exploring cooperation opportunities.

