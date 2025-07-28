Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Center: 4.9-Magitude Quake Hits Bushehr Province, Iran


2025-07-28 02:08:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, July 28 (KUNA) -- A 4.9-magnitude quake had hit a city in Bushehr province south of Iran, said University of Tehran Seismological Center on Monday.
The quake hit the city of Asaluyeh at 7:24 am local-time at the depth of 21 kilometers.
Two earthquakes were registered in Bushehr in the last few days at the magnitudes of 4.7 and four with no casualties reported. (end)
mw


MENAFN28072025000071011013ID1109849709

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search