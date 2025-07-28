403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Center: 4.9-Magitude Quake Hits Bushehr Province, Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, July 28 (KUNA) -- A 4.9-magnitude quake had hit a city in Bushehr province south of Iran, said University of Tehran Seismological Center on Monday.
The quake hit the city of Asaluyeh at 7:24 am local-time at the depth of 21 kilometers.
Two earthquakes were registered in Bushehr in the last few days at the magnitudes of 4.7 and four with no casualties reported. (end)
mw
The quake hit the city of Asaluyeh at 7:24 am local-time at the depth of 21 kilometers.
Two earthquakes were registered in Bushehr in the last few days at the magnitudes of 4.7 and four with no casualties reported. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment