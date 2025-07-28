403
Obama Urges Immediate Action on Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) Former US President Barack Obama urged immediate intervention to avert widespread starvation in the Gaza Strip.
"While a lasting resolution to the crisis in Gaza must involve a return of all hostages and a cessation of Israel’s military operations, these articles underscore the immediate need for action to be taken to prevent the travesty of innocent people dying of preventable starvation," Obama said Sunday on X, sharing two media reports.
He emphasized, "Aid must be permitted to reach people in Gaza. There is no justification for keeping food and water away from civilian families."
In response, Israel announced plans Sunday to implement temporary, localized pauses in combat, allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza via designated safe corridors after numerous Palestinians have died from starvation under the ongoing blockade.
The hunger emergency in Gaza has escalated into a dire humanitarian disaster. Disturbing images reveal residents so emaciated they have been reduced to skin and bone, frequently collapsing due to exhaustion, dehydration, and prolonged lack of food.
For 18 years, Israel has enforced a blockade on Gaza, which has worsened since March 2, when all crossings were closed, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the area.
Despite mounting international pressure to halt hostilities, the Israeli military has continued its offensive in Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in nearly 60,000 Palestinian deaths, with women and children comprising the majority.
In a significant legal development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its military actions against the Gaza Strip.
