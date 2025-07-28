Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Pays Respectful Visit To 14Th President Of India, Receives Blessings In The Form

Dr. Sandeep Marwah Pays Respectful Visit To 14Th President Of India, Receives Blessings In The Form


2025-07-28 02:06:39
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr. Sandeep Marwah Pays Respectful Visit to 14th President of India, Receives Blessings in the Form of a Book on Cinema
New Delhi, India – In a moment marked by reverence and inspiration, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, had the distinct honour of meeting Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, the 14th President of India, during a special visit to his esteemed office in the capital.

During this warm and respectful meeting, Dr. Marwah received a remarkable book on cinema from Shri Kovind Ji-a symbolic token of blessings that reflected both the President's admiration for the creative arts and his gracious support for India's cultural ambassadors. The gesture was deeply appreciated by Dr. Marwah, who described the encounter as both humbling and profoundly motivating.“Receiving this book from Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji was more than an honour-it was a blessing that I will cherish forever,” said Dr. Marwah.“His wisdom, humility, and continued dedication to guiding the nation even after his tenure are truly inspirational.”

The meeting also underscored the shared vision of both leaders for the promotion of art, culture, and education as pivotal elements in India's growth story. Dr. Marwah expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to engage in thoughtful conversation with a statesman of such towering stature.

As a global cultural ambassador and a record-holder in the field of media and creative education, Dr. Sandeep Marwah continues to uphold the values of excellence, innovation, and nation-building through his various platforms, including the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and AAFT University.

Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143


MENAFN28072025003198003206ID1109849707

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search