Egyptian, Qatari Fms Discussed Humanitarian Developments In Gaza, Ceasefire Efforts

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jul 28 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, discussed the escalating situation in the Gaza Strip and efforts to secure a ceasefire, during a phone call yesterday.

The discussion focused on measures to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Both ministers reiterated their commitment to the ongoing negotiations, pledging to expedite a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, which is key to the urgent delivery of humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza, and to halt further Israeli actions.

The officials also touched upon developments related to Egypt's hosting of an international conference for Gaza's post-war recovery and reconstruction, part of Arab-Islamic plan for rebuilding the war-torn Strip.

Furthermore, the ministers underscored the importance of sustained coordination between Egypt and Qatar, and agreed to continue mobilising international support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Israeli military yesterday announced a daily 10-hour humanitarian pause in its operations in parts of the Gaza Strip, along with the opening of secure routes for aid delivery.

Also yesterday, trucks loaded with humanitarian aid began entering the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, according to local Palestinian sources.

The flow of humanitarian assistance comes, amid growing international appeals to facilitate urgent aid delivery to Gaza, where residents continue to face severe shortages of food, medicine, and other essential supplies.– NNN-MENA