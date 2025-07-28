MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Glendale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - On May 6, 2025, Dordulian Law Group marked a significant business achievement by participating in Law Day 2025 at the Calabasas Library. The Calabasas Chamber of Commerce organized the event, allowing residents to access free 45-minute legal consultations in key areas such as family law, estate planning, and employment. This initiative reflects Dordulian Law Group's ongoing commitment to community engagement and legal empowerment.







Dordulian Law Group Celebrates Law Day 2025 with Free Legal Consultations at Calabasas Library

Law Day 2025 at the Calabasas Library was designed to help individuals better understand their legal rights and options. By offering complimentary consultations, Dordulian Law Group aimed to remove barriers to legal advice and ensure that community members could make informed decisions about their personal and professional lives. The event was open to all without obligation or cost, underscoring the firm's dedication to public service and legal accessibility.

The team from Dordulian Law Group, which includes experienced professionals across multiple legal disciplines, was present throughout the day to meet with attendees. Each consultation was tailored to the individual's needs, whether they had questions about family law matters, needed guidance on estate planning, or sought advice on employment issues. The firm's participation in Law Day 2025 is part of a broader effort to support the community and foster greater awareness of legal rights.

Dordulian Law Group's involvement in Law Day is not a one-time occurrence. The firm has a history of celebrating Law Day annually and plans to continue this tradition with additional events later in the year. These regular initiatives are intended to support the community, ensuring residents have access to reliable legal information and resources. The firm's approach emphasizes education and empowerment, helping individuals confidently navigate complex legal situations.

The Law Day 2025 event at the Calabasas Library was well-received by attendees, many of whom expressed appreciation for the opportunity to speak directly with legal professionals. The event's success highlights the importance of accessible legal services and the positive impact such initiatives can have on the community. Dordulian Law Group remains committed to serving the public and looks forward to hosting future events that continue to make a difference.

Dordulian Law Group's participation in Law Day 2025 demonstrates its ongoing commitment to community service and legal education. By providing free legal consultations and supporting public events, the firm is vital in promoting access to justice and empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to protect their rights.

