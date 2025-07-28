Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Supreme Court Denies Musician Ilaiyaraaja's Plea To Move Copyright Case To Madras HC

2025-07-28 02:01:05
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Monday rejected musician Ilaiyaraaja's plea to transfer the copyright case involving over 500 of his compositions from the Bombay HC to the Madras HC, PTI reported.

(This is a breaking news...)

