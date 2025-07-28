'Make In India, Make For The World': Ashwini Vaishnaw In Vadodara

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India's growing global railway footprint, stating, 'Make in India, Make for the World,' during a visit to Vadodara. He emphasized how India is now a major exporter of railway equipment, reflecting the country's rising manufacturing and engineering capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.