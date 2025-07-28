Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Make In India, Make For The World': Ashwini Vaishnaw In Vadodara


2025-07-28 02:00:50
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India's growing global railway footprint, stating, 'Make in India, Make for the World,' during a visit to Vadodara. He emphasized how India is now a major exporter of railway equipment, reflecting the country's rising manufacturing and engineering capabilities.

