Marvel's 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' Heralds More Good News For Disney With $218M Global Weekend Haul

Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS)“Fantastic Four: First Steps” came out on top at the weekend box office, grossing $118 million in the U.S.

Globally, the film has already grossed $218 million in ticket sales since its release last week, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film, made by Marvel, is the studio's latest comic book adaptation. It is a retro-futuristic adventure starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the titular team, who set out to protect their world from a planet-devouring cosmic being.

According to Variety, premium large formats, led by IMAX, accounted for 46% of ticket sales. It was screened in 4,125 theaters in North America.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Disney stock turned to 'bullish' (68/100) from 'bearish' a week ago.

Retail watchers of the stock congratulated Disney for making“ Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

Another user thought out loud whether the movie could be a“billion-dollar” one for Marvel and Disney.

Chinese animated fantasy action-adventure film“Ne Zha II” and Disney's sci-fi comedy film“Lilo & Stitch” are the only films to gross over a billion dollars so far this year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)-distributed“Superman” continued to have a fairly decent run, fetching ticket sales of $24.86 million over the weekend. The film did $122 million in domestic ticket sales during its opening weekend, July 11-13.

The new Jurassic World film“Jurassic World: Rebirth” took the third spot, grossing $13 million in its fourth weekend, while Apple's original“F1: The Movie,” distributed by the tech giant and Warner Bros., continued to make a splash, collecting $6.2 million in its fifth weekend.

Only in its first weekend,“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” became the 13th top-grossing film of the year worldwide. Comcast-owned Universal's“Jurassic World: Rebirth” stood in fourth place ($718.35 million), while the“F1: The Movie” ($509.65 million) and“Superman” ($502.70 million) closely followed in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Disney stock ended Friday's session down 0.39% at $121.47, with the stock up 9.6% so far this year.

