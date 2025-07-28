Marvel's 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' Heralds More Good News For Disney With $218M Global Weekend Haul
Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS)“Fantastic Four: First Steps” came out on top at the weekend box office, grossing $118 million in the U.S.
Globally, the film has already grossed $218 million in ticket sales since its release last week, according to Box Office Mojo.
The film, made by Marvel, is the studio's latest comic book adaptation. It is a retro-futuristic adventure starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the titular team, who set out to protect their world from a planet-devouring cosmic being.
According to Variety, premium large formats, led by IMAX, accounted for 46% of ticket sales. It was screened in 4,125 theaters in North America.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Disney stock turned to 'bullish' (68/100) from 'bearish' a week ago.
Retail watchers of the stock congratulated Disney for making“ Fantastic Four: First Steps.”
Another user thought out loud whether the movie could be a“billion-dollar” one for Marvel and Disney.
Chinese animated fantasy action-adventure film“Ne Zha II” and Disney's sci-fi comedy film“Lilo & Stitch” are the only films to gross over a billion dollars so far this year.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)-distributed“Superman” continued to have a fairly decent run, fetching ticket sales of $24.86 million over the weekend. The film did $122 million in domestic ticket sales during its opening weekend, July 11-13.
The new Jurassic World film“Jurassic World: Rebirth” took the third spot, grossing $13 million in its fourth weekend, while Apple's original“F1: The Movie,” distributed by the tech giant and Warner Bros., continued to make a splash, collecting $6.2 million in its fifth weekend.
Only in its first weekend,“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” became the 13th top-grossing film of the year worldwide. Comcast-owned Universal's“Jurassic World: Rebirth” stood in fourth place ($718.35 million), while the“F1: The Movie” ($509.65 million) and“Superman” ($502.70 million) closely followed in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively.
Disney stock ended Friday's session down 0.39% at $121.47, with the stock up 9.6% so far this year.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment