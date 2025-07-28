Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Sounds Alarm as One in Three Starve in Gaza

UN Sounds Alarm as One in Three Starve in Gaza


2025-07-28 01:59:56
(MENAFN) The UN’s highest humanitarian official issued a stark warning Sunday about a rapidly worsening crisis in Gaza, revealing that one-third of the population has gone without food for days while children are “wasting away” due to critical shortages of aid.

Tom Fletcher, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, praised Israel’s recent decision to temporarily increase aid efforts by lifting customs restrictions and easing movement controls. Early updates show over 100 truckloads of supplies gathered at crossings ready for delivery into Gaza.

“This is progress,” Fletcher acknowledged, “but vast amounts of aid are needed to stave off famine and a catastrophic health crisis.”

He stressed the need for urgent and ongoing access, faster clearance of aid convoys, multiple daily crossing trips, steady fuel deliveries, and guaranteed safe humanitarian corridors protected from violence.

“People are being shot just trying to get food to feed their families,” he said. “Aid must not be blocked, delayed or come under fire.”

Fletcher also reaffirmed the UN’s call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

“Ultimately of course, we don’t just need a pause – we need a permanent ceasefire,” he said.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military has continued a harsh campaign against Gaza, dismissing international demands for a ceasefire. The offensive has resulted in nearly 60,000 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, devastating the territory and causing severe food shortages.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the enclave.

MENAFN28072025000045017169ID1109849604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search