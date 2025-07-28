Heineken Holding N.V. Reports 2025 Half Year Results
|Key Highlights
- The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2025 amounts to €380 million.
- Revenue €16,924 million
- Net revenue (beia) 2.1% organic growth; per hectolitre 3.3%
- Beer volume organic growth -1.2%; Heineken® volume growth 4.5%
- Operating profit €1,433 million; operating profit (beia) organic growth 7.4%
- Outlook for the full year unchanged; operating profit (beia) expected to grow organically 4% to 8%
|Conference Call Details
HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call in relation to its 2025 Half Year results today at 14:00 CET/ 13:00 BST. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via the website: . An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:
United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999
Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233
USA: 1 646 787 9445
For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers
Participation password for all countries: 465823
Heineken Holding NV 2025 HYPR
