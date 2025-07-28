Heineken Holding N.V. Reports 2025 Half Year Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 28 July 2025 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces: Solid profit growth highlighting agility across HEINEKEN's global footprint



The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2025 amounts to €380 million.

Revenue €16,924 million

Net revenue (beia) 2.1% organic growth; per hectolitre 3.3%

Beer volume organic growth -1.2%; Heineken® volume growth 4.5%

Operating profit €1,433 million; operating profit (beia) organic growth 7.4%

Outlook for the full year unchanged; operating profit (beia) expected to grow organically 4% to 8%

