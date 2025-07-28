Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Heineken Holding N.V. Reports 2025 Half Year Results


2025-07-28 01:15:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Amsterdam, 28 July 2025 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces:

Solid profit growth highlighting agility across HEINEKEN's global footprint

Key Highlights
  • The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2025 amounts to €380 million.
  • Revenue €16,924 million
  • Net revenue (beia) 2.1% organic growth; per hectolitre 3.3%
  • Beer volume organic growth -1.2%; Heineken® volume growth 4.5%
  • Operating profit €1,433 million; operating profit (beia) organic growth 7.4%
  • Outlook for the full year unchanged; operating profit (beia) expected to grow organically 4% to 8%
Enquiries
Media Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
Tel. +31-6-54798253
E-mail: ...
Media Investors
Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien
Director of Global Communications Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
Corporate Communications Lead Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: ... E-mail: ...
Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590


Conference Call Details

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call in relation to its 2025 Half Year results today at 14:00 CET/ 13:00 BST. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via the website: . An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233

USA: 1 646 787 9445

For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers

Participation password for all countries: 465823

Attachment

  • Heineken Holding NV 2025 HYPR

MENAFN28072025004107003653ID1109849544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search