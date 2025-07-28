'Serious Hygiene Issues In India...Not Racist To Address': US Youtuber Says He Fell Ill After Eating At 5-Star Hotels
Tyler got involved in whataboutery when an Indian woman called out foreign tourists, especially white travellers, for what she described as deliberately going to most“unsanitary trains and buses” and“living worse than the way underprivileged people in India live” while visiting India to reinforce negative stereotypes. She added that they go to unhygienic locations and come back to post about how“pathetic” India is.'Not racist to address the poor quality of life'
“During my trip to India , I ONLY ate in 5-star hotels and still contracted 4 types of Salmonella. The hotel apparently sourced their eggs from a filthy chicken farm right next to a literal mountain of trash. There are serious hygiene issues that must be addressed in India. It is NOT racist to address the poor quality of life most Indians are subjected to while the upper caste insulates themselves from reality (sic),” Tyler said.Also Read | Another racist attack? Indian man brutally assaulted and left to die in Adelaide
Many remarked in the comment section that he was“defaming” the country. To put an end to criticism of what he described, the youtuber went on to share his medical reports as well.
He further reacted to a user's comment,“The 5 star hotels were about $100 a night. It was budget travel relative to American standards. Ambani has a billion dollar tower overlooking the slums. Your anger is misplaced.”Also Read | 'Dripping in blood': Woman recalls racist attack on Indian techie in Dublin
Tyler didn't stop here and later shared a video showcasing“largest chicken & egg market next to trash-infested landfill...” in Delhi.
He mentioned,“It smells pretty bad here. Look at those flies just eating away. The shrimp I ate at the hotel from here probably right.” Another confirmed,“all from here”. He shows“blood on the floor, bunch of flies, rats” and can be heard saying his cameraman was coughing due to the condition there.
(Livemint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video)
