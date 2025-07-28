Govt To Probe Doctors For Avoiding Duty, Forcing Private Treatment

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, on Sunday evening visited the Children's Hospital in Srinagar, expressing strong disapproval of the alleged conduct of some doctors, claiming that their lack of interest in patient care is compelling people to seek costly treatment in private facilities.

Speaking to media persons during the visit, the Minister said,“These very doctors force patients to go to private hospitals. The patients are left helpless. When a patient is serious and the doctor shows no interest, failing to provide proper treatment, the patients are compelled to turn to private care, where they are charged exorbitant amounts.”

She added that the government has already taken note of several such complaints.“The government is aware of these issues, and many such matters have come to our notice. An inquiry has already been ordered into these complaints,” she said, as per news agency JKNS .

Over the past few days, following the SMHS incident where operating theatres were shut during a doctors' strike, Sakina Itoo has conducted a series of surprise visits to key health facilities including SMHS Srinagar, JVC Bemina, Emergency Hospital Qazigund, and District Hospital Pulwama. During these visits, the Minister expressed displeasure over the lack of adequate staff presence, unsatisfactory patient care, and poor hygiene conditions in some hospitals.

She has repeatedly stressed that patient welfare remains the top priority of the government and warned of strict action against negligence.

