'Bhai Virendra Ko Nahi Janta, Joote Se Maarenge': RJD Vidhayak Threatens Bihar Sachiv As He Fails To Recognise Him

In a scene straight out of the Panchayat web series, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA appeared to be locked in a spat with a local panchayat secretary (Sachiv) in Bihar.

A purported audio clip, featuring Bhai Virendra, an RJD legislator from Maner, has gone viral on social media. In the recording, the MLA can be heard berating the government official over the phone for not recognising him and then threatening to hit him with shoes.

Bhai Virendra had called a local panchayat secretary in his constituency to enquire about the status of a death certificate for Rinki Devi. However, when the secretary failed to recognise him, the MLA blasted.“You don't know Bhai Virendra? You want me to introduce myself? The whole country knows me,” Bhai Virendra, can be heard saying.

The secretary, however unfazed, responds, "If you speak respectfully, I will do the same. If you talk crooked, I will talk crooked. I am not scared of you".

The MLA hits back, "Joote se maarunga (I will hit you with a shoe) and you can file a case if you want. You don't follow protocol. You dare to say who is Bhai Virendra?"

लगता है विधायक जी“पंचायत” वेब सीरीज नहीं देखे हैं । “सचिव जी” का अपना जलवा होता है । @TheViralFever से गुज़ारिश है की अगला शूटिंग बिहार के मनेर विधान सभा में करें । #BiharElections twitter/uHM26BIHaC

The official insisted that he wasn't aware of the MLA's identity and asked for a straight conversation. "Please talk about the work. Your request is already in process," he says, urging the MLA to refrain from issuing threats.

However, the spat continued and the MLA said, "You have no right to this job if you don't know your local MLA. Transfer? This won't stop at transfer. Where are you from?"

Asianet News English could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral clip. The RJD MLA has also not publicly responded to the viral clip yet.