Explosions Rock Kropyvnytskyi

Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force detected UAVs moving toward Kropyvnytskyi.

In the Kirovohrad Region, as in most regions, an air raid alert was issued due to the threat of Russian drones.

In number of regions, air defense forces are operating against enemy drones

As reported, last night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 78 of the 83 drone used by the Russian army to attack Ukraine.

