National Program Uses Media And Mentorship To Expand Access To Hbcus For Underrepresented Youth

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Better Chance for Youth Futures Inc. , a nationally recognized nonprofit committed to educational access and equity, proudly announces the latest stage of its annual Takisha A. Davis Scholarship Program, a competitive initiative empowering minority scholars attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

As conversations around equity and representation in education evolve, the organization has launched a multifaceted effort that merges financial support, community mentorship, and public media storytelling to create long-term impact for underrepresented scholars. Now in its fourth year, the scholarship program continues to expand its national footprint, reaching scholars from coast to coast through both virtual and in-person engagement.

Honoring a Legacy Through Action

The scholarship, named in memory of the founder's late sister, Takisha A. Davis, honors a life dedicated to youth empowerment and educational access. The Davis family's legacy includes decades of service by Pamela and Mark Davis, both retired master educators. This scholarship carries that legacy forward, offering flexible disbursements directly to scholars for tuition, books, or living expenses.

“This is more than a scholarship, it's a call to action,” said Dr. Monique Robinson, founder of A Better Chance for Youth Futures Inc.“We believe that opportunity should not depend on zip code or income. Through visibility, mentorship, and support, we're working to build sustainable access to higher education.”

Recognizing Scholars Nationwide

The 2025 cycle of the Takisha A. Davis Scholarship Program has drawn applications from a wide range of HBCUs and academic disciplines. Finalists are selected based on academic achievement, leadership, resilience, and service through a multi‐stage process that includes interviews, storytelling, and community engagement.

The current leaderboard of scholars advancing toward Round 3 includes:

Top 20 Contestants:

Glenroy O'Gilvie (Florida A&M University), William Osby II (Prairie View A&M University), Kaylei Thomas (Howard University), Sinclair Adina Powell (North Carolina Central University), Promys Smith (Florida A&M University), Jasean Boyd (Prairie View A&M University), Amaris James (Fayetteville State University), Mikayla Hammond (North Carolina Central University), Zemyria Jones (Tuskegee University), Aniya Williams (Florida A&M University), Mia Jones (Spelman College), Liliana Zepeda (Howard University), Amari Cranford (Tuskegee University), Myonna LaGrone (Howard University), Paris Holiday (Hampton University), Addison DeBose (Tuskegee University), Alesha Kadiri (Hampton University), Amari Bond (Prairie View A&M University), Ayden Glover (Florida A&M University), and Bailey Cager (Prairie View A&M University).

Additional Recognized Scholars:

Camara Christian (Tuskegee University), Devron Gooding (North Carolina A&T), Dontrell Martin (Southern University), Hannah Padgett (Fort Valley State University), Jordyn Bruno (Hampton University), Kennedy Thompson (Howard University), Lashari Patterson‐Davis (Morgan State University), Leah O'Brien (Florida A&M University), Mackenzie Thornton (Florida A&M University), MaKenzi Henderson (Spelman College), Morgan Miller (Spelman College), Samara Bass (Clark Atlanta University), and Adriana Neely‐Mitchell.

Amplifying Scholar Voices Through Public Media

What distinguishes this program is its integration with weekly podcast and television broadcasts, which profile scholar applicants and explore the historical role of HBCUs in the U.S. higher education landscape. These media platforms offer real-time coverage of the scholarship process while amplifying the voices of young scholars navigating college pathways.

Each episode shares stories of ambition, resilience, and community leadership, offering scholars a public platform to build confidence, visibility, and advocacy skills. These episodes are not promotional in nature but serve to document the lived realities of scholars pursuing higher education against the odds.

“This public-facing model transforms scholarship into a shared movement,” said a program representative.“Educators, alumni, and community members are not just observers; they're part of the journey.”

Equity and Mentorship at the Core

Beyond financial aid, A Better Chance for Youth Futures Inc. offers wraparound services designed to support scholars holistically. These include:

-Monthly virtual Zoom workshops on college prep, financial literacy, and wellness

-Mentorship sessions connecting scholars with professionals and alumni

-Community service opportunities that promote civic leadership

-A digital engagement series offering continuous access to resources

This support model reflects the organization's belief that access is not enough without guidance, community, and celebration. The nonprofit tracks engagement hours, media impact, and participation rates, not just funding metrics, to evaluate success.

Measurable Impact and Scalable Model

Rather than relying solely on grant funding, the organization leverages community partnerships, digital infrastructure, and public engagement to scale its programming. By combining scholar stories with measurable outcomes, the nonprofit builds a case for broader investment in education equity.

Metrics include:

-Hours of scholar engagement through mentorship and workshops

-Audience reach and interaction through podcast and TV segments

-Public participation in educational and volunteer events

The organization is currently developing toolkits and templates for other nonprofits interested in replicating this hybrid model in underserved communities.

A Call to Join the Movement

As finalists prepare for the final scholarship round and a public recognition ceremony later this year, A Better Chance for Youth Futures Inc invites the public to get involved:

-Donate to expand the scholarship's reach

-Mentor a scholar and guide them through their college journey

-Volunteer in upcoming virtual or local events

-Share scholar stories on social media and amplify their voices

-Nominate deserving youth for next year's program

Together, these actions represent a growing national effort to ensure every scholar has the tools, visibility, and community to succeed.

About A Better Chance for Youth Futures Inc.

A Better Chance for Youth Futures Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to higher education, fostering leadership, and celebrating the achievements of minority scholars. Through scholarships, mentorship, and narrative storytelling, the organization builds bridges to opportunity and strengthens the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities nationwide.

