Cambodia Postpones High School Exit Exam Due To Border Clashes

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Jul 28 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia decided to postpone a Grade 12 annual exam across the country, due to the ongoing border conflict with Thailand, Education Minister, Hang Chuon Naron, said yesterday.

“The high school graduation exam, originally scheduled for Aug 18 and 19, will be postponed to Aug 28 and 29,” he said on social media.

He urged exam-takers in Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces, where armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers occurred, not to worry about the exam, as the education ministry clearly understood the situation.

Naron said, candidates, who have fled their homes for safe areas in other provinces will be eligible to sit for the exam in those provinces.

According to the education ministry, some 600 schools in five border provinces have been closed so far, affecting 150,000 students and more than 6,000 teachers.

The border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia entered its fourth day yesterday.

More than 100 people have been killed or injured on both sides, and over 100,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas, according to figures provided by the two countries.

Each side of the two sides accused the other of violating international law and opening fire first.– NNN-AKP