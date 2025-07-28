Dômes Pharma Teams Up with Fear Free to Make Eye Care Less Stressful for Pets.

Dômes Pharma Teams Up With Fear Free To Make Eye Care Less Stressful For Pets
Oculenis® – A preservative-free ocular barrier gel specifically designed for pets with corneal ulcers. Its BioHAnceTM technology enhances contact time and comfort, aiding healing while minimizing application frequency.
Ocunovis® Procare – A daily-use, preservative-free gel eye drop formulated to provide long-lasting hydration and relief for pets with dry eye or ocular surface disease, using the same advanced BioHAnceTM technology.
FluodropTM – A sterile, single-use fluorescein ophthalmic solution used in diagnostic procedures to detect corneal defects and assess tear film breakup, offered in a convenient, stress-minimizing solution.
"At Dômes Pharma, we believe that true innovation in veterinary medicine must consider not only clinical outcomes but also the emotional experience of the animal," said Anne Moulin, President of Dômes Pharma, Inc . "Collaborating with Fear Free allows us to further our mission of being a leader in ophthalmology by aligning with an organization that shares our commitment to compassionate, forward-thinking care. We're proud that Oculenis, Ocunovis Procare, and Fluodrop have been recognized as tools that support stress-free, effective treatment for pets, their families, and the veterinary teams who care for them."
"Fear Free is grounded in education that empowers veterinary professionals to deliver care that prioritizes both physical and emotional wellbeing. Dômes Pharma's dedication to developing ophthalmic solutions that enhance patient comfort and treatment compliance aligns seamlessly with our mission. We're proud to highlight their innovative contribution to advancing more effective, emotionally considerate eye care for pets and the teams who care for them. " - Dr. Jennifer Merlo, Vice President of Veterinary Affairs, Fear Free.
About Dômes Pharma
Dômes Pharma, an independent family-owned group, a pioneer in animal health, has been developing, manufacturing and marketing solutions for the health and well-being of pets since 1947. Established in Auvergne in central France, the region of volcanoes and its domes from which it takes its name, in 2016 the Group began its international expansion by opening subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Spain and the USA. Dômes Pharma, Inc., based in Salt Lake City (Utah), develops and manufactures ophthalmology products, based on an exclusive patented technology that potentiates the action of Hyaluronic acid on the eye of animals.
About Fear Free®
Fear Free® is dedicated to preventing and alleviating fear, anxiety, and stress in pets by inspiring and educating those who care for them. Guided by its mission, Fear Free offers education and certification for individuals and veterinary practices, along with practical tools and resources that support pets' physical and emotional wellbeing. Founded in 2016 by veterinarian, Dr. Marty Becker, Fear Free has grown into a global initiative embraced by hundreds of thousands of veterinary and pet care professionals committed to transforming the experience of care-for both pets and the people who care for them. Learn more at fearfree.
Dômes Pharma Press Contact
Tyler Brumm, Sr. Marketing Manager
[email protected] and [email protected]
Dômes Pharma, Inc.
570 West 1700 South, Ste 1400
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Fear Free Press Contact
Tanya Cooper , Director of Marketing
[email protected] and [email protected]
Fear Free, LLC.
4235 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 300
Nashville, TN 37215
fearfree
