The Country Of Panama Is Attracting And Expecting Up To 300 New Millionaires By The End Of 2025 -
This report also indicates that in the case of millionaire migrants arriving in Panama, their assets are estimated at approximately $2.4 billion. In Panama, according to Henley & Partners, there are about 7,500 millionaires (1 million and more), 35 centimillionaires ($100 million or more) and three multimillionaires ($1 billion or more). When investigating the reasons behind this appeal, experts point to Panama's lack of inheritance or succession taxes, low income tax rates, established luxury residential areas, security, and idyllic landscapes. Last year, Panama received $3.24 billion in foreign direct investment.
