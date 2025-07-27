Al-Sisi Reviews Transport, Industry Projects, Urges Drive To Make Egypt Global Logistics Hub - Dailynewsegypt
Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said the meeting focused on advancing railway projects, particularly the Arish–Taba line and the Bir Al-Abd–Arish extension, which are designed to spur development in the Sinai Peninsula and create a logistics corridor linking the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.
The discussions also included updates on the development and modernisation of major seaports, including Ras Sudr, Gargoub, Abu Qir, Greater Alexandria, New El-Mex, Ain Sokhna, Taba, and Damietta, recognising their central role in Egypt's national economic strategy.
Progress on Cairo's fourth metro line and the high-speed electric rail network was also reviewed, as part of broader efforts to modernise Egypt's transport infrastructure and enhance connectivity across the country.
The meeting further addressed plans to develop industrial zones in Upper Egypt, particularly in Wadi Al-Saririya and Al-Matahara in Minya, as well as northern Fayoum. These projects aim to stimulate industrial activity in underdeveloped regions and create employment opportunities, especially in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and ready-made garments.
President Al-Sisi stressed the importance of completing all projects according to schedule and directed continued work to establish integrated logistics corridors that seamlessly connect industrial zones to Egypt's upgraded ports.
He underlined that these initiatives must be integrated with the country's modern network of roads, highways, and railways to strengthen Egypt's position as a global trade and logistics hub.
