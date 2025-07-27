Egypt's PM Orders Road Maintenance Review, Tougher Penalties To Curb Accidents - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has ordered a comprehensive review of all road maintenance nationwide and called for stiffer penalties for traffic violations in an effort to curb road accidents, particularly on the Regional Ring Road.

Madbouly chaired a meeting on Sunday in the city of New Alamein to follow up on measures to address the accidents, his office said in a statement.

The prime minister acknowledged that while the state has made significant progress in expanding and improving its road network, the focus must now shift to reducing accidents.

“There is a technical aspect that we, as a government, will deal with, but there is another aspect related to the behaviour and violations committed by some drivers,” Madbouly said. He stressed that all practices by drivers must be governed and that while there are problems on some roads, they will be addressed through quality operation and maintenance.

Madbouly directed the Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel El-Wazir, to conduct a comprehensive review of all road maintenance, regardless of which authority has jurisdiction over them.

At the same time, Madbouly said the government would begin to tighten penalties for driving violations and work on an awareness axis.“There will be deterrent penalties for driving violations,” he said, adding that the awareness campaign would be approached from a religious perspective through the Ministry of Awqaf, and a general awareness perspective through several other ministries and relevant bodies.

During the meeting, El-Wazir explained that the 400-km Regional Ring Road is a vital link between all major road arteries in the country and plays a crucial role in connecting various sea and dry ports. He outlined a two-phase plan to develop and upgrade the entire road.

El-Wazir also reviewed measures already taken to address accidents on the ring road, noting that, following a presidential directive, sections of the road undergoing maintenance have been closed to protect citizens' lives.

He said a committee of specialists had been formed to implement a plan for traffic flow on alternative routes, which will be equipped with various warning signs. The committee also recommended replacing small plastic barriers in traffic diversions with fixed concrete barriers, closing all openings in central and side barriers to reduce wrong-way driving, increasing warning signs and night lighting in development sections, and reducing the length of diversions.

The committee also stressed the need for complete traffic control in diversions, monitored by cameras and radars, and the activation of security inspection areas to enforce speed limits and reduce violations, especially by heavy transport vehicles.