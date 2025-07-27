Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
On Cambodia And Thailand High Level Talks

On Cambodia And Thailand High Level Talks


2025-07-27 11:00:20

Cambodia and Thailand are scheduled to begin high level talks in Malaysia shortly in hopes of achieving an immediate ceasefire. State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist these peace efforts. Both President Trump and I remain engaged with our respective counterparts for each country and are monitoring the situation very closely.  We want this conflict to end as soon as possible.

MENAFN27072025004514009831ID1109849174

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search