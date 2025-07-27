Mass Weapon, Ammunition Cache Discovered In S. Afghanistan
Acting on a tip-off, the security personnel launched an operation based on intelligence reports in Tirin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province, and discovered weapons, including six AK-47 rifles, a heavy machine gun, PK machine guns, rocket launchers, and hundreds of hand grenades, said the statement.
Additionally, a substantial amount of ammunition and military equipment has been seized during the operations, it added.
Two individuals were arrested in connection with the case.
The Afghan interim government has rounded up thousands of arms and a huge quantity of ammunition, as part of efforts to stabilise the security situation across the country, over the past three and a half years.– NNN-BNA
