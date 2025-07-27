Mass Weapon, Ammunition Cache Discovered In S. Afghanistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KABUL, Jul 28 (NNN-BNA) – Afghan security forces discovered a mass weapon and ammunition cache, in southern Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, seizing various types of arms, along with a large quantity of ammunition, a statement from the Ministry of Interior said, yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, the security personnel launched an operation based on intelligence reports in Tirin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province, and discovered weapons, including six AK-47 rifles, a heavy machine gun, PK machine guns, rocket launchers, and hundreds of hand grenades, said the statement.

Additionally, a substantial amount of ammunition and military equipment has been seized during the operations, it added.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the case.

The Afghan interim government has rounded up thousands of arms and a huge quantity of ammunition, as part of efforts to stabilise the security situation across the country, over the past three and a half years.