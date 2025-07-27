Shelling Or Drone Attacks Near Nuclear Power Plants Must Not Occur: IAEA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Vienna: The UN nuclear watchdog said on Saturday that shelling or drone attacks near nuclear power plants must not occur, after further military attacks were reported on targets in the city of Enerhodar, where most staff members of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) live.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement that the IAEA team based at the ZNPP has been informed of the attacks and was taken to two places in the city on Saturday to observe damage purportedly caused by shelling and drone strikes on Friday, including to a building where they saw debris and broken windows.

The IAEA team could not immediately confirm the exact timing or cause of the damage, the statement said.

The ZNPP training center, which is located outside the site, has also been targeted several times this year, according to information provided by the plant. In addition, the IAEA team was last week shown indications of shelling damage at other places in Enerhodar, located around 5 km from the ZNPP.

Such attacks could have an impact on nuclear safety and security as they would likely further add to the pressure and stress facing plant staff during the conflict, Grossi said.

"Regardless of the intended targets, shelling or drone attacks near nuclear power plants must not occur as any such military activity can have adverse physical or psychological consequences for plant staff and therefore also potentially for nuclear safety and security," Grossi said.