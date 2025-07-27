Aqaba Chamber Of Commerce Sends 30 Tons Of Aid To Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, July 27 (Petra) – The Aqaba Chamber of Commerce on Sunday handed over 30 tons of humanitarian aid comprising food and medical supplies to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) for delivery to the Gaza Strip.The Chamber Deputy Chairman Ahmad Kisawani said the chamber had opened its premises and courtyards to receive donations from various sectors. He noted that large quantities of food items, clothing, blankets, and other essential supplies were collected, sorted, and loaded under the supervision of a joint committee that included the assistant governor of Aqaba, the director of the Islamic Awqaf, representatives from the Audit Bureau, the Ministry of Social Development, and Aqaba's Community Development Directorate.Kisawani added that over 27 trucks have departed from Aqaba to Gaza since the start of the relief campaign, with broad support from public and private sectors in Aqaba providing medical and food assistance, as well as other necessities for daily life.Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Aqaba Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the JHCO and the supervisory committee, has carried out 19 relief campaigns to deliver the largest possible volume of food, medicine, and in-kind aid to the people of Gaza.