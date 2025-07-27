AFU Confirm Liberation Of Kindrativka In Sumy Region
“Military units and subdivisions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are part of the forces and resources of the Kursk military group, as well as the forces and resources of the senior commander, have liberated the village of Kindrativka in Sumy regio ,” the statement said.
As of now, stabilization measures are continuing in the liberated settlement.Read also: Defense Forces liberate Kindrativka in Sumy Region
As reported by Ukrinform , earlier the liberation of Kindrativka in Sumy region was announced by the spokesperson for the Kursk Military District.
