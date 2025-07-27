Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosion Rocks Zaporizhzhia

2025-07-27 07:06:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by a correspondent for Ukrinform.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned residents of the Zaporizhzhia region about the threat of enemy strike UAVs from the south.

An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions, including Zaporizhzhia.

Read also: In number of regions, air defense forces are operating against enemy drones

As reported, last night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 78 of the 83 drones used by the Russian army to attack Ukraine.

