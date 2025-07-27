Explosion Rocks Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a correspondent for Ukrinform.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned residents of the Zaporizhzhia region about the threat of enemy strike UAVs from the south.

An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions, including Zaporizhzhia.

In number of regions, air defense forces are operating against enemy

As reported, last night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 78 of the 83 drones used by the Russian army to attack Ukraine.

Illustrative photo