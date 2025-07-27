Passenger Threat Forces Emergency Landing At Glasgow Shouts Made Against Trump
Eyewitness footage captured the man-identified only as a 41-year-old-shouting“Allahu Akbar,” and,“I'm going to bomb the plane! Death to America! Death to Trump!” The suspect reportedly began making the threats after leaving the bathroom, prompting alarm onboard.
Trump was just an hour away at his Turnberry golf course.Hero passengers intervened
Fellow travelers quickly subdued the man. Passengers then held the man in place until the plane landed safely.Police: No explosives found
Police Scotland confirmed the arrest in a statement Sunday.“We received a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving in Glasgow around 8:20 am on Sunday, 27 July, 2025. Officers boarded the plane on its arrival and a 41-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. Enquiries are continuing.”
Officials added that no explosives were found on the aircraft and there was no indication of a wider threat to the public.EasyJet, counter-terrorism officials respond
EasyJet confirmed the incident and praised the crew for their response.“Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow this morning was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behavior onboard,” the airline said in a statement to AFP.
“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority,” the airline added, noting the crew is trained to assess and handle such situations swiftly.
Counter-terrorism officers are now assessing the incident, including unverified videos that circulated online shortly after the landing. Authorities confirmed these videos are being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.
