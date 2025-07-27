Visa integrity Fee

Global Immigration Partners E2,L1,EB5

E2 Visa to Green Card

Legal 100 Award Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners

President Trump Signs“One Big Beautiful Bill Act”; $250 Visa Integrity Fee Introduced for Nonimmigrant Visa Applicants

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On July 4, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed into law H.R. 1, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA). Among its many immigration-related provisions, the legislation introduces a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee , which will affect a wide range of nonimmigrant visa applicants worldwide.

The new fee will be charged at the time of visa issuance and is designed to fund increased immigration enforcement activities led by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Secretary of Homeland Security is authorised to raise the fee as needed and adjust it annually to reflect inflation.

“This policy shift represents a major cost consideration for individuals and organisations navigating the U.S. immigration process,” said a spokesperson for Global Immigration Partners PLLC , a globally recognised, award-winning immigration law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C.“We expect this change to significantly affect both short-term planning and long-term immigration strategies for our clients.”

Who Will Be Affected

The Visa Integrity Fee applies to most nonimmigrant visa categories, including:

Employment-based visas: H-1B, H-4, L-1, L-2, O-1, O-3, TN, TD, P

Student and dependent visas: F-1, F-2

Exchange visitor visas: J-1, J-2

Visitor visas: B-1 (Business), B-2 (Tourist)

Visa Waiver Program (ESTA) travellers are not subject to the new fee.

No Exemptions - But Reimbursement May Be Possible

The OBBA does not provide for any exemptions or reduced fees. However, a reimbursement may be available after visa expiration if:

The visa holder complied with all conditions of their status (e.g., no unauthorised work), and

They departed the United States within five days of their last authorised stay or obtained lawful status through extension or adjustment.

Key Questions Remain

The Visa Integrity Fee introduces important logistical questions that remain unresolved, including:

'When will the fee take effect?'

'What is the payment process at U.S. embassies or consulates?'

'What is the documentation and timeline for reimbursement?'

'Can a denied reimbursement request be appealed?'

Until federal agencies release implementation guidelines, visa applicants should prepare for uncertainty around costs and processing.

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a Legal 500-listed, global award-winning immigration law firm with multiple offices around the world. The firm's headquarters in Washington, D.C. serves as the cornerstone of its international practice. Known for its exceptional service, legal innovation, and results-driven counsel, the firm represents individuals, corporations, startups, universities, and NGOs across all areas of immigration law.

For legal updates, case consultations, or strategic immigration planning, contact :

🌐

📧 ...

📞 (+1) 267-507-6078

Press Secretary

Global Immigration Partners PLLC

+1 267-507-6078

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.