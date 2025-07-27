Former CIA Insider Highlights America's Buried Advantage In Online Presentation
|Application
|Mineral Inputs
|AI Chips & Data Centers
|Silicon, gallium, germanium, copper
|EV Batteries
|Lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, graphite
|Missile Systems & Drones
|Neodymium, dysprosium, samarium, rare earth alloys
|Satellite Navigation
|Indium, tantalum, beryllium, aluminum
“These seemingly obscure minerals... they're the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons”.
Sources:
- U.S. Department of Energy
CSIS
Visual Capitalist
A 150-Year-Old Law, Still in Effect
Rickards centers the opportunity on Title 30-a little-known federal statute from the 1800s that allowed Americans to claim rights to public lands, which were often rich in mineral deposits.
“Back then, anyone could make a claim... pay $2 to $5 per acre... and do a minimal amount of work”.
The framework still exists-and Rickards believes it may quietly be resurfacing to address modern strategic needs without requiring congressional debate.
Technology May Be the Catalyst
Rickards believes a convergence of technology and geopolitics is making this moment different:
- The use of AI mapping tools to identify previously unreachable mineral deposits
The Pentagon's direct involvement in securing U.S. rare-earth supply chains
Escalating foreign control over strategic mineral exports
“We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It's not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it”
About Jim Rickards
Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, White House, and Treasury. His work has guided U.S. leadership during global crises including the Iran Hostage Situation and the 2008 financial collapse. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence , a monthly report on national security, macroeconomics, and resource policy.CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment