MPD Seeking Suspect In Navy Yard Stabbing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing which occurred in Navy Yard.

On Friday, July 25th, 2025, at approximately 8:41pm, officers from the First District responded to the 1100 block of First Street Southeast for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male who was suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital conscious and breathing.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25112797

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.