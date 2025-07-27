403
Mclaren's 1-2 Qualifying In Belgium Sets Stage For Tight F1 Showdown
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official results from Formula 1 show that McLaren's Lando Norris grabbed first place in qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix with a fast lap of 1:40.572.
His teammate Oscar Piastri came second, just 0.085 seconds behind, giving McLaren the top spots on the starting grid for Sunday's race.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified third, showing the Italian team's strong response with new car parts.
Max Verstappen, after winning the earlier sprint, could only manage fourth for Red Bull despite changing his car setup for better handling.
Brazil's Gabriel Bortoleto will start tenth for Sauber, making his second appearance in the final qualifying group.
Bortoleto advanced after Lewis Hamilton was penalized for going off track, which dropped the Ferrari driver to 16th.
Race officials are also checking several cases of unsafe releases in the pits, confirming that both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso got caught in tricky situations that affected other drivers.
These results bring Norris his 13th career pole and fourth this season. With a win on Sunday, Norris would move just one point behind Piastri at the top of the championship standings, making the season even closer.
McLaren's 1-2 Qualifying in Belgium Sets Stage for Tight F1 Showdown
This race shows how small gains and penalties can shake up the sports biggest names and change the story of the season.
Spa's weekend highlights important shifts for teams and sponsors, with McLaren's top performance putting them back in the spotlight after recent struggles.
For younger drivers like Bortoleto, making it into the top ten at such a tough track gives teams and sponsors a reason to pay attention.
Formula 1 broadcasts this race worldwide via F1 TV and, in Brazil, on Band's network and app.
The season continues with the next races in Hungary, the Netherlands, and several other countries until the final in December.
This Grand Prix shapes both the championship fight and key business interests for teams and the sport.
Each qualifying result and race outcome matters-not just for trophies, but for the sponsors, partners, and national pride tied to every lap.
As the title race tightens, every detail at Spa could set the tone for the rest of Formula 1's global season.
