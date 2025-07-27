403
Trump Leverages U.S. Trade To Push For Cambodiathailand Ceasefire
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump used U.S. trade power to try to end new fighting between Cambodia and Thailand.
Days of battles along their disputed border killed over 30 people and drove more than 200,000 from their homes.
Both countries targeted each other with airstrikes, heavy artillery, and drones.
Homes, hospitals, and even the historic Preah Vihear temple site suffered damages, forcing residents into emergency shelters.
Trump, while visiting Scotland, told both Cambodian and Thai leaders that the U.S. would freeze trade deals and add a 36% tariff on their exports if they did not stop fighting and start peace talks.
The U.S. is an important buyer of products from both countries, making this threat a direct economic hit.
Trump's message pressed both sides into announcing they would try to cease fire, but fighting and accusations continued.
The dispute centers on borderlines drawn over a century ago and, in particular, land near ancient temples like Preah Vihear.
The International Court of Justice gave this temple to Cambodia in 1962, but nearby land remains contested, sparking new violence.
Official statements confirm rising civilian casualties and major disruptions to business and daily life.
Cross-border trade and investment face serious risks every day the violence goes on. Trump's move highlights how leaders can use economic pressure to push for peace.
Local and international aid organizations now face mounting pressure to help displaced families, while exporters in both countries worry about lasting damage to their industries.
Political tensions remain high as both governments balance national pride with the economic need to restore cross-border commerce and avoid long-term ruin.
