Brazilian Lawmaker Zambelli Declares Exile in Italy in Video, Thanks Flávio Bolsonaro for Support

Brazilian Lawmaker Zambelli Declares Exile In Italy In Video, Thanks Flávio Bolsonaro For Support
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Carla Zambelli, a Brazilian congresswoman, has released a video from Italy describing herself as a political exile and thanking Senator Flávio Bolsonaro for asking Italian leaders to protect her from being sent back to Brazil.
Zambelli fled Brazil after the Supreme Federal Court , led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, sentenced her to over ten years in prison for her role in a cyberattack against the National Council of Justice.
Investigators say she and a hacker put fake documents into the court's system, allegedly targeting high-profile judges.
Zambelli insists her conviction is not about crime, but political punishment. She says Justice Moraes singles out conservatives and that her case fits a pattern.
This claim is supported by many other cases where prominent conservative figures have faced legal action under Justice Moraes.
For example, former lawmaker Daniel Silveira was sentenced to prison for threatening the Supreme Court, despite arguments from supporters that his prosecution was politically motivated.
Journalist Allan dos Santos, a government-aligned commentator, fled Brazil after authorities issued an arrest warrant for alleged misinformation campaigns against the judiciary.
Businessman Luciano Hang, a public Bolsonaro supporter, also became a target of Supreme Court inquiries over suspected involvement in digital attacks and funding of alleged anti-democratic acts.
These cases, along with Zambelli's, illustrate ongoing warnings by conservatives that Brazil's highest court uses its powers to silence political opponents, especially under Justice Moraes's watch.
Her supporters, including Flávio Bolsonaro, argue that the judiciary focuses harshly on right-wing figures, using Zambelli's prosecution as a key example.
Zambelli traveled through Argentina and the United States before reaching Italy, using her dual citizenship.
Once in Italy, she began posting online, stating she cannot have a fair hearing in Brazil and now seeks protection under Italian law.
Brazilian prosecutors have asked for her extradition, promising Italy that her rights would be respected.
Italy's courts and government are now reviewing Brazil's request. Under the 1989 extradition treaty, Italian citizens can be sent back only if their offenses are not deemed political.
Zambelli and her allies argue she faces political persecution, not a standard criminal process, putting her case in a legal gray area.
The dispute highlights deeper concerns about whether Brazil's courts treat all politicians equally and how the legal system interacts with political conflict.
Zambelli's story brings those questions into the open, making it more than just a personal case.
It is now a test of judicial neutrality, political asylum, and how far legal systems should go to balance justice with political fairness.
