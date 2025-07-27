403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From July 28 To August 1, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prepare for a high-impact week with the Economic Calendar spotlighting critical market events from July 28 to August 1, 2025.
Stay sharp to capitalize on opportunities in a market driven by global economic indicators, with Brazil and Latin America at the forefront, alongside each day's most impactful events.
Monday kicks off with Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and Bank Lending, alongside Mexico's Trade Balance and Unemployment Rate, setting the tone, complemented by U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index and Australia's CPI.
Tuesday is driven by Brazil's CAGED Net Payroll Jobs and Mexico's GDP, with U.S. CB Consumer Confidence and JOLTS Job Openings as key global events.
Midweek, Wednesday brings Brazil's IGP-M Inflation Index and Foreign Exchange Flows, Mexico's Fiscal Balance, and major global events like the U.S. Fed Interest Rate Decision, U.S. GDP, and Canada's BoC Interest Rate Decision.
Thursday focuses on Brazil's Unemployment Rate, Budget Balance, and Debt-to-GDP Ratios, alongside South Africa's Trade Balance, with the U.S. Core PCE Price Index and Japan's BoJ Interest Rate Decision as global highlights.
Friday wraps up with Brazil's Industrial Production and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Mexico's Manufacturing PMI, and the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, a cornerstone for global market , alongside Eurozone's Core CPI.
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week from July 28 to August 1, 2025
Monday, July 28, 2025
Brazil
07:25 AM EST (8:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Bank Lending (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.6%)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.029B)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (USD) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.059B)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.70%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate n.s.a. (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.70%)
Hong Kong
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Exports (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 15.5%)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Imports (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 18.9%)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -27.3B)
United Kingdom
06:00 AM EST (7:00 AM BRT) CBI Distributive Trades Survey (Jul) (Cons: -28, Prev: -46)
India
06:30 AM EST (7:30 AM BRT) Industrial Production (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: 1.2%)
Canada
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Wholesale Sales (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.1%)
Eurozone
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Spanish Consumer Confidence (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 82.5)
United States
10:30 AM EST (11:30 AM BRT) Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: -12.7)
Australia
21:30 PM EST (10:30 PM BRT) CPI (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.8%, Prev: 0.9%)
21:30 PM EST (10:30 PM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.4%)
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Brazil
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 148.99K)
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: 0.216B)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.8%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
17:00 PM EST (6:00 PM BRT) Fiscal Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -117.90B)
South Africa
02:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) M3 Money Supply (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.86%)
02:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Private Sector Credit (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.98%)
Eurozone
03:00 AM EST (4:00 AM BRT) Spanish GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.8%)
03:00 AM EST (4:00 AM BRT) Spanish GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.6%, Prev: 0.6%)
United Kingdom
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) BoE Consumer Credit (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.859B)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Mortgage Approvals (Jun) (Cons: 63.00K, Prev: 63.03K)
United States
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Goods Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -98.30B, Prev: -96.42B)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) House Price Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: -0.4%)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) CB Consumer Confidence (Jul) (Cons: 95.9, Prev: 93.0)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) JOLTS Job Openings (Jun) (Cons: 7.490M, Prev: 7.769M)
New Zealand
21:00 PM EST (10:00 PM BRT) ANZ Business Confidence (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 46.3)
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST (8:00 AM BRT) IGP-M Inflation Index (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.67%)
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 148.99K)
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: 0.216B)
17:30 PM EST (6:30 PM BRT) Interest Rate Decision (Cons: -, Prev: 15.00%)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.8%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
17:00 PM EST (6:00 PM BRT) Fiscal Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -117.90B)
Eurozone
01:30 AM EST (2:30 AM BRT) French GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.1%)
04:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) German GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.0%)
04:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) German GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: 0.4%)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 1.2%, Prev: 1.5%)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.6%)
United States
08:15 AM EST (9:15 AM BRT) ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Jul) (Cons: 82K, Prev: -33K)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: -0.5%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) GDP Price Index (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 3.8%)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 1.8%)
14:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT) FOMC Statement (Cons: -, Prev: -)
14:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT) Fed Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 4.50%, Prev: 4.50%)
14:30 PM EST (3:30 PM BRT) FOMC Press Conference (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Canada
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) BoC Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 2.75%, Prev: 2.75%)
10:30 AM EST (11:30 AM BRT) BoC Press Conference (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Brazil
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Net Debt-to-GDP Ratio (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 62.0%)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Budget Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -125.885B)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Budget Surplus (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -33.740B)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Gross Debt-to-GDP Ratio (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 76.1%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.2%)
Mexico
No events scheduled
Japan
01:00 AM EST (2:00 AM BRT) Household Confidence (Jul) (Cons: 35.1, Prev: 34.5)
02:30 AM EST (3:30 AM BRT) BoJ Press Conference (Cons: -, Prev: -)
23:00 PM EST (12:00 AM BRT, Jul 30) BoJ Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 0.50%, Prev: 0.50%)
Eurozone
02:45 AM EST (3:45 AM BRT) French CPI (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.4%)
03:55 AM EST (4:55 AM BRT) German Unemployment Rate (Jul) (Cons: 6.4%, Prev: 6.3%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) German CPI (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.0%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) German CPI (YoY) (Jul) (Cons: 1.8%, Prev: 2.0%)
South Africa
05:30 AM EST (6:30 AM BRT) PPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.1%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 21.67B)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) Interest Rate Decision (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.25%)
United States
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Core PCE Price Index (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.7%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Core PCE Price Index (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.2%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Personal Income (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.4%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Personal Spending (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: -0.1%)
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) Chicago PMI (Jul) (Cons: 41.8, Prev: 40.4)
Friday, August 1, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.5%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.3%)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 48.3)
15:30 PM EST (4:30 PM BRT) CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 25.9K)
Mexico
11:00 AM EST (12:00 PM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 46.30)
15:30 PM EST (4:30 PM BRT) CFTC MXN Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 56.1K)
Switzerland
All Day: National Day Holiday
United Kingdom
02:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Nationwide HPI (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: 0.5%, Prev: -0.8%)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 48.2, Prev: 47.7)
Eurozone
03:55 AM EST (4:55 AM BRT) German Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.2, Prev: 49.0)
04:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.8, Prev: 49.8)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Core CPI (YoY) (Jul) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.3%)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jul) (Cons: 1.9%, Prev: 2.0%)
United States
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Nonfarm Payrolls (Jul) (Cons: 108K, Prev: 147K)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jul) (Cons: 4.2%, Prev: 4.1%)
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.5, Prev: 49.5)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) ISM Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.5, Prev: 49.0)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Jul) (Cons: 61.8, Prev: 61.8)
This week's packed schedule, driven by Brazil's unemployment, industrial, and inflation data, Mexico's GDP and trade figures, and global heavyweights like the U.S. Fed Interest Rate Decision, U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, and Eurozone's Core CPI, offers critical insights for navigating financial markets.
EST is used for consistency, aligning with U.S. financial markets. BRT is included, reflecting Brazil's standard time (UTC-3).
Stay sharp to capitalize on opportunities in a market driven by global economic indicators, with Brazil and Latin America at the forefront, alongside each day's most impactful events.
Monday kicks off with Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and Bank Lending, alongside Mexico's Trade Balance and Unemployment Rate, setting the tone, complemented by U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index and Australia's CPI.
Tuesday is driven by Brazil's CAGED Net Payroll Jobs and Mexico's GDP, with U.S. CB Consumer Confidence and JOLTS Job Openings as key global events.
Midweek, Wednesday brings Brazil's IGP-M Inflation Index and Foreign Exchange Flows, Mexico's Fiscal Balance, and major global events like the U.S. Fed Interest Rate Decision, U.S. GDP, and Canada's BoC Interest Rate Decision.
Thursday focuses on Brazil's Unemployment Rate, Budget Balance, and Debt-to-GDP Ratios, alongside South Africa's Trade Balance, with the U.S. Core PCE Price Index and Japan's BoJ Interest Rate Decision as global highlights.
Friday wraps up with Brazil's Industrial Production and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Mexico's Manufacturing PMI, and the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, a cornerstone for global market , alongside Eurozone's Core CPI.
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week from July 28 to August 1, 2025
Monday, July 28, 2025
Brazil
07:25 AM EST (8:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Bank Lending (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.6%)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.029B)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (USD) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.059B)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.70%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate n.s.a. (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.70%)
Hong Kong
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Exports (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 15.5%)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Imports (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 18.9%)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -27.3B)
United Kingdom
06:00 AM EST (7:00 AM BRT) CBI Distributive Trades Survey (Jul) (Cons: -28, Prev: -46)
India
06:30 AM EST (7:30 AM BRT) Industrial Production (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: 1.2%)
Canada
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Wholesale Sales (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.1%)
Eurozone
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Spanish Consumer Confidence (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 82.5)
United States
10:30 AM EST (11:30 AM BRT) Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: -12.7)
Australia
21:30 PM EST (10:30 PM BRT) CPI (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.8%, Prev: 0.9%)
21:30 PM EST (10:30 PM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.4%)
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Brazil
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 148.99K)
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: 0.216B)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.8%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
17:00 PM EST (6:00 PM BRT) Fiscal Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -117.90B)
South Africa
02:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) M3 Money Supply (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.86%)
02:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Private Sector Credit (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.98%)
Eurozone
03:00 AM EST (4:00 AM BRT) Spanish GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.8%)
03:00 AM EST (4:00 AM BRT) Spanish GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.6%, Prev: 0.6%)
United Kingdom
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) BoE Consumer Credit (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.859B)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Mortgage Approvals (Jun) (Cons: 63.00K, Prev: 63.03K)
United States
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Goods Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -98.30B, Prev: -96.42B)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) House Price Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: -0.4%)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) CB Consumer Confidence (Jul) (Cons: 95.9, Prev: 93.0)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) JOLTS Job Openings (Jun) (Cons: 7.490M, Prev: 7.769M)
New Zealand
21:00 PM EST (10:00 PM BRT) ANZ Business Confidence (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 46.3)
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST (8:00 AM BRT) IGP-M Inflation Index (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.67%)
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 148.99K)
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: 0.216B)
17:30 PM EST (6:30 PM BRT) Interest Rate Decision (Cons: -, Prev: 15.00%)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.8%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
17:00 PM EST (6:00 PM BRT) Fiscal Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -117.90B)
Eurozone
01:30 AM EST (2:30 AM BRT) French GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.1%)
04:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) German GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.0%)
04:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) German GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: 0.4%)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 1.2%, Prev: 1.5%)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.6%)
United States
08:15 AM EST (9:15 AM BRT) ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Jul) (Cons: 82K, Prev: -33K)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: -0.5%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) GDP Price Index (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 3.8%)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 1.8%)
14:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT) FOMC Statement (Cons: -, Prev: -)
14:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT) Fed Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 4.50%, Prev: 4.50%)
14:30 PM EST (3:30 PM BRT) FOMC Press Conference (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Canada
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) BoC Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 2.75%, Prev: 2.75%)
10:30 AM EST (11:30 AM BRT) BoC Press Conference (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Brazil
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Net Debt-to-GDP Ratio (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 62.0%)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Budget Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -125.885B)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Budget Surplus (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -33.740B)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Gross Debt-to-GDP Ratio (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 76.1%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.2%)
Mexico
No events scheduled
Japan
01:00 AM EST (2:00 AM BRT) Household Confidence (Jul) (Cons: 35.1, Prev: 34.5)
02:30 AM EST (3:30 AM BRT) BoJ Press Conference (Cons: -, Prev: -)
23:00 PM EST (12:00 AM BRT, Jul 30) BoJ Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 0.50%, Prev: 0.50%)
Eurozone
02:45 AM EST (3:45 AM BRT) French CPI (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.4%)
03:55 AM EST (4:55 AM BRT) German Unemployment Rate (Jul) (Cons: 6.4%, Prev: 6.3%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) German CPI (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.0%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) German CPI (YoY) (Jul) (Cons: 1.8%, Prev: 2.0%)
South Africa
05:30 AM EST (6:30 AM BRT) PPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.1%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 21.67B)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) Interest Rate Decision (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.25%)
United States
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Core PCE Price Index (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.7%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Core PCE Price Index (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.2%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Personal Income (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.4%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Personal Spending (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: -0.1%)
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) Chicago PMI (Jul) (Cons: 41.8, Prev: 40.4)
Friday, August 1, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.5%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.3%)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 48.3)
15:30 PM EST (4:30 PM BRT) CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 25.9K)
Mexico
11:00 AM EST (12:00 PM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 46.30)
15:30 PM EST (4:30 PM BRT) CFTC MXN Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 56.1K)
Switzerland
All Day: National Day Holiday
United Kingdom
02:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Nationwide HPI (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: 0.5%, Prev: -0.8%)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 48.2, Prev: 47.7)
Eurozone
03:55 AM EST (4:55 AM BRT) German Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.2, Prev: 49.0)
04:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.8, Prev: 49.8)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Core CPI (YoY) (Jul) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.3%)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jul) (Cons: 1.9%, Prev: 2.0%)
United States
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Nonfarm Payrolls (Jul) (Cons: 108K, Prev: 147K)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jul) (Cons: 4.2%, Prev: 4.1%)
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.5, Prev: 49.5)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) ISM Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.5, Prev: 49.0)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Jul) (Cons: 61.8, Prev: 61.8)
This week's packed schedule, driven by Brazil's unemployment, industrial, and inflation data, Mexico's GDP and trade figures, and global heavyweights like the U.S. Fed Interest Rate Decision, U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, and Eurozone's Core CPI, offers critical insights for navigating financial markets.
EST is used for consistency, aligning with U.S. financial markets. BRT is included, reflecting Brazil's standard time (UTC-3).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment