Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From July 28 To August 1, 2025


2025-07-27 03:14:01
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prepare for a high-impact week with the Economic Calendar spotlighting critical market events from July 28 to August 1, 2025.

Stay sharp to capitalize on opportunities in a market driven by global economic indicators, with Brazil and Latin America at the forefront, alongside each day's most impactful events.

Monday kicks off with Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and Bank Lending, alongside Mexico's Trade Balance and Unemployment Rate, setting the tone, complemented by U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index and Australia's CPI.

Tuesday is driven by Brazil's CAGED Net Payroll Jobs and Mexico's GDP, with U.S. CB Consumer Confidence and JOLTS Job Openings as key global events.

Midweek, Wednesday brings Brazil's IGP-M Inflation Index and Foreign Exchange Flows, Mexico's Fiscal Balance, and major global events like the U.S. Fed Interest Rate Decision, U.S. GDP, and Canada's BoC Interest Rate Decision.

Thursday focuses on Brazil's Unemployment Rate, Budget Balance, and Debt-to-GDP Ratios, alongside South Africa's Trade Balance, with the U.S. Core PCE Price Index and Japan's BoJ Interest Rate Decision as global highlights.

Friday wraps up with Brazil's Industrial Production and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Mexico's Manufacturing PMI, and the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, a cornerstone for global market , alongside Eurozone's Core CPI.


Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week from July 28 to August 1, 2025
Monday, July 28, 2025
Brazil

07:25 AM EST (8:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Bank Lending (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.6%)

Mexico

08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.029B)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (USD) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.059B)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.70%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate n.s.a. (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.70%)

Hong Kong

04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Exports (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 15.5%)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Imports (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 18.9%)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -27.3B)

United Kingdom

06:00 AM EST (7:00 AM BRT) CBI Distributive Trades Survey (Jul) (Cons: -28, Prev: -46)

India

06:30 AM EST (7:30 AM BRT) Industrial Production (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: 1.2%)

Canada

08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Wholesale Sales (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.1%)

Eurozone

08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Spanish Consumer Confidence (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 82.5)

United States

10:30 AM EST (11:30 AM BRT) Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: -12.7)

Australia

21:30 PM EST (10:30 PM BRT) CPI (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.8%, Prev: 0.9%)
21:30 PM EST (10:30 PM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.4%)
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Brazil

13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 148.99K)
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: 0.216B)

Mexico

08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.8%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
17:00 PM EST (6:00 PM BRT) Fiscal Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -117.90B)

South Africa

02:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) M3 Money Supply (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.86%)
02:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Private Sector Credit (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.98%)

Eurozone

03:00 AM EST (4:00 AM BRT) Spanish GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.8%)
03:00 AM EST (4:00 AM BRT) Spanish GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.6%, Prev: 0.6%)

United Kingdom

04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) BoE Consumer Credit (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.859B)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Mortgage Approvals (Jun) (Cons: 63.00K, Prev: 63.03K)

United States

08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Goods Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -98.30B, Prev: -96.42B)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) House Price Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: -0.4%)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) CB Consumer Confidence (Jul) (Cons: 95.9, Prev: 93.0)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) JOLTS Job Openings (Jun) (Cons: 7.490M, Prev: 7.769M)

New Zealand

21:00 PM EST (10:00 PM BRT) ANZ Business Confidence (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 46.3)
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Brazil

07:00 AM EST (8:00 AM BRT) IGP-M Inflation Index (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.67%)
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 148.99K)
13:30 PM EST (2:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: 0.216B)
17:30 PM EST (6:30 PM BRT) Interest Rate Decision (Cons: -, Prev: 15.00%)

Mexico

08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.8%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
17:00 PM EST (6:00 PM BRT) Fiscal Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -117.90B)

Eurozone

01:30 AM EST (2:30 AM BRT) French GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.1%)
04:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) German GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.0%)
04:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) German GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: 0.4%)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) GDP (YoY) (Q2) (Cons: 1.2%, Prev: 1.5%)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.6%)

United States

08:15 AM EST (9:15 AM BRT) ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Jul) (Cons: 82K, Prev: -33K)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: -0.5%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) GDP Price Index (QoQ) (Q2) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 3.8%)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 1.8%)
14:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT) FOMC Statement (Cons: -, Prev: -)
14:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT) Fed Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 4.50%, Prev: 4.50%)
14:30 PM EST (3:30 PM BRT) FOMC Press Conference (Cons: -, Prev: -)

Canada

09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) BoC Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 2.75%, Prev: 2.75%)
10:30 AM EST (11:30 AM BRT) BoC Press Conference (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Brazil

07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Net Debt-to-GDP Ratio (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 62.0%)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Budget Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -125.885B)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Budget Surplus (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -33.740B)
07:30 AM EST (8:30 AM BRT) Gross Debt-to-GDP Ratio (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 76.1%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.2%)

Mexico

No events scheduled

Japan

01:00 AM EST (2:00 AM BRT) Household Confidence (Jul) (Cons: 35.1, Prev: 34.5)
02:30 AM EST (3:30 AM BRT) BoJ Press Conference (Cons: -, Prev: -)
23:00 PM EST (12:00 AM BRT, Jul 30) BoJ Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 0.50%, Prev: 0.50%)

Eurozone

02:45 AM EST (3:45 AM BRT) French CPI (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.4%)
03:55 AM EST (4:55 AM BRT) German Unemployment Rate (Jul) (Cons: 6.4%, Prev: 6.3%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) German CPI (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.0%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) German CPI (YoY) (Jul) (Cons: 1.8%, Prev: 2.0%)

South Africa

05:30 AM EST (6:30 AM BRT) PPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.1%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 21.67B)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) Interest Rate Decision (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.25%)

United States

08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Core PCE Price Index (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.7%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Core PCE Price Index (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.2%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Personal Income (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.4%)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Personal Spending (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: -0.1%)
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) Chicago PMI (Jul) (Cons: 41.8, Prev: 40.4)
Friday, August 1, 2025
Brazil

08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.5%)
08:00 AM EST (9:00 AM BRT) Industrial Production (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.3%)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 48.3)
15:30 PM EST (4:30 PM BRT) CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 25.9K)

Mexico

11:00 AM EST (12:00 PM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: -, Prev: 46.30)
15:30 PM EST (4:30 PM BRT) CFTC MXN Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 56.1K)

Switzerland

All Day: National Day Holiday

United Kingdom

02:00 AM EST (3:00 AM BRT) Nationwide HPI (MoM) (Jul) (Cons: 0.5%, Prev: -0.8%)
04:30 AM EST (5:30 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 48.2, Prev: 47.7)

Eurozone

03:55 AM EST (4:55 AM BRT) German Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.2, Prev: 49.0)
04:00 AM EST (5:00 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.8, Prev: 49.8)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) Core CPI (YoY) (Jul) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.3%)
05:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (Jul) (Cons: 1.9%, Prev: 2.0%)

United States

08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Nonfarm Payrolls (Jul) (Cons: 108K, Prev: 147K)
08:30 AM EST (9:30 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (Jul) (Cons: 4.2%, Prev: 4.1%)
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.5, Prev: 49.5)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) ISM Manufacturing PMI (Jul) (Cons: 49.5, Prev: 49.0)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Jul) (Cons: 61.8, Prev: 61.8)

EST is used for consistency, aligning with U.S. financial markets. BRT is included, reflecting Brazil's standard time (UTC-3).

