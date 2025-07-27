Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kashi's MP, PM Modi Says 'Om Namah Shivaya' Gives Him Goosebumps


2025-07-27 03:13:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

PM Modi, MP from Kashi, said the chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' gives him goosebumps. Speaking on Sawan's spiritual energy, he mentioned the divine power of Shiva's darshan, Ilaiyaraaja's music, and mantra chanting, calling it an overwhelming and deeply emotional experience.

MENAFN27072025007385015968ID1109848881

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search