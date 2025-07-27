J & K Bank Elevates Sunit Kumar, Imtiyaz Ahmad To CGM Posts

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant step, Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Saturday elevated two of its General Managers-Sunit Kumar, who was serving as Divisional Head (Jammu), and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, who headed the Bank's Strategy & IT Vertical-to the position of Chief General Managers (CGMs), a leadership level reintroduced in the Bank's management hierarchy after more than two decades. Having joined as probationary officers in 1989, both the CGMs bring with themselves decades of rich operational and strategic experience.

As part of its ongoing succession planning in the leadership band, the Bank also promoted nine Deputy General Managers to the level of General Managers namely Tariq Ali, Khursheed Muzaffar, Arshad Qadri, Rakesh Magotra, Ajay Kohli, Ashok Gupta, Nishikant Sharma, Mohammad Muzaffar Wani and Altaf Hussain Kira.

Congratulating the promoted officers, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said,“It is a proud moment for us to see our own officers rise through the ranks to take up leadership positions like Chief General Manager, a level we have reinstated in our structure after more than twenty years. I warmly congratulate Mr. Sunit Kumar, Mr. Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, and all other colleagues who have been promoted for their dedication and contribution to the Bank's progress.”

Explaining the strategic rationale, MD & CEO added,“As we continue to expand our business and widen our geographical footprint, we require a stronger leadership bandwidth at the top. Re-introducing the Chief General Manager level is part of our broader strategy to strengthen succession planning and empower our senior leaders to drive both business growth and regulatory objectives with greater focus.”

The move underscores the Bank's emphasis on nurturing a robust pipeline of experienced leaders to guide the institution through its future milestones while sustaining stability and service excellence.

Reaffirming the Bank's commitment to recognizing internal talent and aligning growth with merit, the MD & CEO concluded,

“We believe that grooming and timely elevation of our own talent strengthens the institutional core and infuses our vision with renewed energy.”

Meanwhile, in line with the Bank's commitment to nurturing talent, recognizing merit, and preparing for future growth, these elevations come on the back of a series of promotions over the past four months, benefiting officers across cadres-right from Assistant Managers to AGMs and DGMs.

Notably, during this drive the Bank has promoted 14 AGMs as DGMs, 41 Chief Managers as AGMs, 36 Senior Managers as Chief Managers, 392 Managers as Senior Managers, and 752 Assistant Managers to Manager level.

In addition, the Bank is in the process of filling assessed vacancies under the Fast Track route in the Manager and Chief Manager Cadre-an online examination for which has already been conducted-while promotions in the workmen cadre are also in the pipeline.