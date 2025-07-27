Kashmir University Alumni Must Lead J&K's Rise: LG Sinha

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called upon the distinguished alumni of the University of Kashmir to actively contribute towards the development of higher education and socio-economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing the Mega Alumni Meet-2025 held at the university's main campus in Srinagar.

The high-profile gathering was graced by prominent dignitaries including Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and several sitting Judges of the Supreme Court - Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal, and Rajesh Bindal. Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice Arun Palli, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and former Chief Justice of J&K High Court Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey also attended the event, alongside Vice Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan and other eminent alumni.

Congratulating the University of Kashmir on securing the prestigious A++ Grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), LG Sinha praised its contribution in nurturing individuals who have gone on to excel globally. He referred to the alumni not merely as a group of former students, but as“a network of human potential dedicated to nation building.”

“Today, we are honoured to have among us alumni who have made the nation proud. They are a living testament to the 77-year legacy of Kashmir University,” said the LG.

Emphasizing the transformative power of alumni engagement, LG Sinha urged them to use their knowledge, influence, and networks to guide students, support career development through internships, and help shape a brighter future for the next generation.

“The tradition of selfless sharing is part of our culture. I believe alumni connections are the most effective strategy for the growth of any institution and region,” he said, encouraging the university to establish an institutional mechanism that allows alumni to give back in structured and meaningful ways.

Highlighting the strides made by the UT in the field of education, the LG lauded initiatives like Design Your Own Degree, a model which he noted is now being emulated by other institutions across the country. He called for full implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to reclaim India's historical legacy as a global knowledge hub.

The event also honoured the outstanding contributions of several eminent alumni including Dr Karan Singh, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, and Judges of the J&K High Court - Justices Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar, Javed Iqbal Wani, and Mohammad Yousuf Wani.

The meet was attended by former Vice Chancellors, senior bureaucrats, police officials, faculty, staff, and students, making it a significant milestone in the university's efforts to reconnect with its accomplished alumni and channel their expertise towards regional and national development.