Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arsenal FC Signs New Football Player

Arsenal FC Signs New Football Player


2025-07-27 03:09:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Arsenal Football Club has signed a new football player, Azernews reports.

The football club has completed the transfer of Viktor Gyökeres from Portuguese club Sporting.

The Sweden national team member has signed a five-year contract.

It is reported that this transfer cost the "Gunners" 63.5 million euros plus 10 million in bonuses.

MENAFN27072025000195011045ID1109848814

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search