Emergency Situations Ministry, BCC Conducts Training For Marshals

MENAFN - AzerNews) As part of preparations for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, a training session has taken place at Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for specialized marshals in fire safety and rescue,reports.

Co-organized by the Main Operational Department of the Azerbaijan Emergency Situations Ministry and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC), the training consisted of theoretical and practical components. Its goal was to enhance the skills and experience of marshals to prevent fires that could occur during the race and to swiftly eliminate their consequences.

In the theoretical part of the training, the Baku City Circuit fire marshals team made presentations to the participants of the event in order to strengthen their skills in fire safety, prevention of possible such incidents, and organization of rescue measures.

In the practical part, the participants were clearly explained the rules of behavior with special equipment and equipment used in fire safety and rescue operations.

Lieutenant Colonel Elvin Aghayev, Head of the Operational Planning Department at the Ministry of Emergency Situations said about 200 marshals participated in the two-part training, 60 of whom are professional firefighters and rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations

"This type of training, which began in July of this year, is being held for the third time. Several more trainings are planned after that."

Head of the firefighting team Vusal Rustamov said that fire marshals are shown which fire extinguisher to use during the race, from which side to approach a fire in case of a fire, and how to execute the commands given to them.

"As part of the training, marshals get acquainted with the teams waiting for them in case of a fire and acquire the skills to effectively extinguish the fire. There are also employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and their equipment along the track. We can communicate directly with them through race control. If the fire grows in size, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations help. I would also like to note that the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations can enter the track and extinguish the fire after the decision of the race control," he added.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in the capital Baku on September 19-21 this year. During the race, it is planned to involve more than 30 special equipment and about 400 personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.